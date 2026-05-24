New Jersey man arrested, charged with fatally stabbing aunt in Lumberton, authorities say

A New Jersey man is charged with fatally stabbing his aunt at her home in Burlington County, officials say.

A relative found Vanessa Sturtevent, 60, dead Friday inside her home at the Sterling Glen Apartments on Eayrestown Road in Lumberton, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Lumberton Township Police Chief Anthony D. Nippins said in a statement.

Sturtevent had stab wounds on her head and neck as well as signs of blunt force trauma, and the medical examiner ruled the death a homicide, Bradshaw and Nippins said on Sunday.

Jason Mutschler, 40, of Hainesport, was identified as a suspect, and New Jersey State Police arrested him.

Mutschler faces murder and weapons charges, officials said.