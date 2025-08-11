New Jersey educator prepares for dream trip thanks to foundation that helps breast cancer patients "fly again"

New Jersey mom prepares for dream vacation with help of Lisa Marzullo Fly Again Foundation

A young breast cancer patient from New Jersey is getting a dream vacation, thanks to a foundation created in memory of an avid traveler.

This is about raising awareness that there's no age limit when it comes to breast cancer. These trips are awarded for free to young patients who show a fighting spirit.

Bridget O'Neill Rosado is excited about an upcoming trip to the Philippines, a dream vacation granted by the Lisa Marzullo Fly Again Foundation.

"There's some great hiking and kayaking there. And then beach, beach hopping," O'Neill Rosado said.

"I was so thrilled. I was shocked. I like couldn't believe it," she said.

The New Jersey educator applied for the trip after she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer last year at age 33.

"I was devastated," she said. "I was shocked at first. The only thing that I could think about was my daughter, who was 4 at the time. And just, you know, all the things as a mom that go through your head, who is going to do all those things if you're not there?"

"She is my whole world, but also a child who really needs me to be there, and that's what set my heart on fire when everything started to happen," O'Neill Rosado said.

But she said it ended up OK after chemo, surgery and radiation.

Lisa Marzullo wasn't so lucky. She was just 31 when she lost her battle against breast cancer.

Marzullo's friend, Charlotte Maumus, cofounded the Lisa Marzullo Fly Again Foundation.

"The very first question (Marzullo) always had for her doctors didn't have anything to do with surgery or appointments or medication. It was always, OK, when can I fly again?" Maumus said.

"In order to honor her legacy and to raise awareness of the fact that breast cancer is something that affects people under the age of 40, we wanted to do that through bringing to life this 'fly again' message that Lisa Marzullo had," Maumus said.

O'Neill Rosado was one of two cancer patients selected by the foundation for this year's Fly Again vacations.

"I think the mission is incredible," O'Neill Rosado said.

The average age of the people sent on dream vacation is 35 — trips the foundation calls a celebration of resilience, healing and hope.