New Jersey's Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to be used for immigrant detention

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey to be used for immigrant detention

Congressional democrats in New Jersey are condemning the U.S. Defense Department for agreeing to a request by the Department of Homeland Security to set up temporary immigrant detention facilities at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The military facility is in both Burlington and Ocean counties.

A defense department spokesperson said the timeline will depend on operational requirements and coordination with DHS.

New Jersey Congressman Herb Conaway posted a video on Facebook denouncing the plan.

The video's caption reads in part,

"I received a letter from Secretary Hegseth that Joint Base McGuire in NJ is opening a ICE detention center on its base. First they made Alligator Alcatraz. Now… it's the Garden State Gulag. Our military's forces should not be carrying this burden. It's an inappropriate use of military resources and an escalation of an immigration policy that has seen inhumane conditions of detaining undocumented immigrants. The last thing I want to see are these kinds of conditions in our state."

"Every criminal alien we arrest on the street before we deport them, they need a bed. Because it takes several days, several weeks, several months actually to move them," said White House Border Czar, Tom Hohman, earlier on Friday, telling the media he wants 100,000 beds.

A spokesperson for the New Jersey Governor's Office said Gov. Phil Murphy also stands against the temporary immigrant detention plan at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

"The Governor opposes any effort by the Trump Administration to use Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst as an immigration detention center. He believes this is a gross misuse of U.S. military resources."