New Jersey cancer survivor shares her journey — and her "Sense of Urgency" — in new documentary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A battle with cancer changed the trajectory of one woman's life in a way she could never have imagined.

The last time we sat down with Queen Stewart she was ending chemotherapy after a battle with stage 3 breast cancer.

"When we spoke we spoke about all the wild and creative things I had done while going through chemotherapy, one thing being standup comedy," Stewart said.

The 38-year-old cancer survivor redirected her career path as a lawyer to pursue her more creative side after the gut-wrenching cancer diagnosis. She found solace and comfort in comedy and in turning her pain into laughter.

"I brought you into my world of urgency, creating urgency and inspiring others to do the same," she said.

Creating urgency has become her message, and she's focused on not wasting a moment in a life that's more precious than ever. She's bringing others into her journey and sharing her story in a documentary, fittingly titled "A Sense of Urgency."

Asked why she wanted to make a documentary, Stewart said, "A lot of it has to do with what I leave my children. I wanted them to see what their mother did and the strength it took, so when I think about the documentary it wasn't for me necessarily, it was for them and anyone else who could take from my message."

Stewart will be inspiring viewers when her documentary is shown at the New Jersey Documentary Film Festival this month. She's working on a book, too.

Stewart is coming up on three years in remission, she said.

The sky's the limit for this vivacious young wife and mother of two little girls as she fearlessly steps into the next chapter of her life.

"If cancer didn't happen to me I would not have sat so comfortably in my creativity," Stewart said. "I want people to think about, what could you be doing right now to find more joy in your life?"

Stewart's documentary will be shown at the New Jersey Documentary Film Festival at Sparta Avenue Stage on Friday at 5:30 p.m.