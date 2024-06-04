New Jersey billboard campaign helps inspire and promote youth achievements in Trenton

Nearly 100 billboards in Trenton help promote youth achievements and positivity

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- With traffic on the move in the streets of Trenton, and as children played on the playground, Heal The City has been working to uplift the community. Stacy Heading, founder of Heal The City, an outreach volunteer committee, says it all started with a billboard.

"The billboards showcase pride, and it showcases people in the community who are doing positive things," Heading said.

The positive billboard campaign was conceived in 2014 with the idea of replacing alcohol and cigarette ads in the city, and instead focus on teens in the community with images that promote positive achievements.

"By doing this, I think it builds them up to keep on keeping on by acknowledging them for doing positive things," Heading said.

Greg King, now a senior at Tuskegee University, was featured on a billboard last summer. He said it motivated him to keep going.

"It just gives a lot of hope to kids to know that there's other things to do than get in trouble in a city like this," King said.

Heal The City holds fundraisers and has now placed nearly 100 billboards across Trenton.

Jordan Scipio and Elijah Jones will be front and center in the latest billboard. The teens are headed to college and were part of the Urban League Guild of Union County/Trenton's 40th annual Gentlemen's Ball. The formal affair highlights young men of color who excel academically.

"Definitely a great feeling being on the billboard. It's my first time ever, but I hope it just sends a great message that as young Black men in the community, we can do great things," Scipio said.

The new billboard will go up on Wednesday across the street from Patton Hill Elementary School. Heal The City said it chose that location knowing so many young people would see it.

"I want them to stay motivated and to never count themselves out, especially when it comes to hard work and dedication," Jones said.

Heal The City will unveil and celebrate the new billboard Wednesday at 5 p.m.