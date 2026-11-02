Who's on your 2026 midterm election ballot in New Jersey? Find out who you can vote for this year

New Jersey voters head to the polls Tuesday for the 2026 midterm election, with a ballot featuring U.S. Senate and House seats.

Polls in the Garden State open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Voters must be in line by 8 p.m. to vote.

Here is a guide to help you find who is on the ballot, locate your voting district and view your sample ballot:

What New Jersey voting district are you in?

Voters in New Jersey can find their districts on the state's Department of Elections website.

The state's district lookup tool lets voters enter their address to find their Senate, congressional and election districts.

Who can you vote for in your district?

Federal races on the ballot in the 2026 midterm election include seats for the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.

In the race for one of New Jersey's Senate seats, Republican nominee Justin Murphy is challenging Democratic incumbent Sen. Cory Booker, who first took office in 2013.

Murphy, a Navy veteran and former deputy mayor of Tabernacle, defeated physician and surgeon Robert Lebovics, Army veteran and state trooper Richard Tabor, and political reporter Alex Zdan in the June primary. Booker ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Joanne Kuniansky of the Socialist Workers Party and Veronica Fernandez of the End the Corruption! Party will also appear on the Senate ballot through nomination by petition.

Voters will also decide races for county commissioner and other county offices.

How to find your sample ballot for the 2026 midterm elections

For voters in South Jersey, click your county below for a sample ballot:

Atlantic County

Burlington County

Camden County

Cape May County

Cumberland County

Gloucester County

Ocean County

Salem County