New Hope-Lambertville Bridge debuts dazzling lights over the Delaware River after major renovation

The newly installed LED architectural lights on the New Hope-Lambertville Bridge made a dazzling debut Tuesday night, turning the 120-year-old structure into a vibrant spectacle over the Delaware River.

"It was very cool, and we wonder why they picked those colors," said 9-year-old Alana. "They were blue, green, red. My favorite part was walking with the band."

It was more than just a light show, it was a celebration for the bridge that connects New Hope, Pennsylvania, and Lambertville, New Jersey.

The South Philadelphia String Band led a spirited procession across the bridge as the colors reflected off the water.

Mayors and state officials from both sides of the river thanked residents for their patience during the toll-supported bridge's major renovation, which began in January.

"We are very, very fortunate the progress of the renovation was pretty much as scheduled," said Laurence Keller, mayor of New Hope Borough.

The bridge fully reopened to drivers and pedestrians in February, freshly repainted and repaired.

"How essential these structures are for interstate commerce and the free flow of goods. They bring Jersey blueberries, peaches, and Taylor Ham or Pork Roll into Pennsylvania. And Hershey bars and Eagles fans into New Jersey," said Fran O'Connor, commissioner of New Jersey Department of Transportation.

To officially commemorate the completed project, a plaque was unveiled, honoring history and highlighting a bright new chapter.