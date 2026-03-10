Neshaminy High School is shaken after student was charged in terrorism case: "Everyone is talking about it"

As a Neshaminy High School student continues to be investigated in connection with a federal terrorism case, the school day looked very different Monday, according to junior Dylan Cavanaugh.

"Today we had every security guard, and we had principals … everyone out in different hallways, watching bathrooms, just to take precaution of nothing else happening," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh, 17, said the heightened security came after the community learned that one of the school's seniors, 18-year-old Emir Balat, is now facing federal terrorism charges connected to explosive devices discovered outside New York City's mayoral residence over the weekend.

Cavanaugh said it was a shock to him and his friends, including one who he says was familiar with Balat.

"I have a friend that actually knew him and went to middle school with him," Cavanaugh said. "He was saying, 'He was a good kid throughout middle school … I don't know what happened. I didn't see any changes.'"

Cavanagh said the news has shaken the school.

"Everyone is talking about it," he said.

But even before he went to school on Monday, Cavanaugh said he found himself near a chaotic scene tied to the event. He said his family lives just several houses down from Balat's home, where federal agents stormed the streets Sunday night.

"It was scary … hearing and seeing all the FBI and all that came through my streets and all that — it's actually scary," he said.

The federal investigation centers on allegations that Balat and another Bucks County teen, 19-year-old Ibrahim Kayumi, from Newtown, brought homemade explosive devices to a protest Saturday near Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

According to authorities, the devices allegedly contained a volatile explosive compound known as TATP — sometimes referred to by investigators as the "Mother of Satan." Federal officials have said the alleged actions were inspired by ISIS, and prosecutors say Balat told investigators he wanted the attack to be even bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing.

Both teens now face multiple federal charges, including use of a weapon of mass destruction and attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (ISIS).

A spokesperson for Neshaminy High School confirmed that Balat is in his senior year there. However, he has not attended in-person classes since enrolling in the district's virtual program this past September, according to a note sent to parents Monday by the district's superintendent.

For Cavanaugh, the developments have left him shaken and thinking about how serious the situation could have been.

"Just thinking about if it didn't get caught at this time, what else could happen? Our whole neighborhood, our whole community could've been done for," he said.

He said he hopes the case also sparks conversations among families.

"Just hope, get the help that people need and like care and like have parents just check on students," Cavanaugh said.