Neshaminy Creek Brewing announces Rita's water ice-inspired beer

CROYDON, Pa. (CBS) -- Two Bucks County originals are coming together for a one-of-a-kind beer. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company announced a new line of beers inspired by Rita's Italian Ice.

The beer will be called "Rita's Fruit Brews."

The first flavor is mango, which is a blond ale brewed with mango. The brewery says it contains 5% ABV.

It will be sold in six-packs of 12-ounce cans following a launch party on April 15.

The beer will not be sold in Rita's shops.

March 29, 2023 / 8:17 AM

