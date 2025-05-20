FDA-approved Nerivio REN wearable device is a noninvasive, drug-free way to treat migraine headaches

Nerivio, an FDA approved and REN wearable device, is a drug free way to treat migraine headaches

A device that is a noninvasive, drug-free way to treat and prevent migraine headaches is now FDA-approved for use in children.

Millions of people suffer from migraine headaches that can be debilitating. Treatments range from drugs to botox injections. But for many, nothing works.

Doctors said this device, Nerivio REN wearable, could change that.

Alison Kerber said it's a device that's turned her life around, helping control her migraine headaches.

"Dealing with chronic pain on a daily basis was really difficult, and I was often sidelined," she said.

The Downingtown working mom said traditional migraine medications caused serious side effects, so she turned to the Nerivio REN wearable device that sticks to the skin.

"It works by sending an electrical impulse via the nerve fibers in the upper arm up to the brain to get your brain to activate its own pain-relieving capabilities," said Dr. Heidi Kling-Newnam, a Penn Medicine nurse practitioner.

Kling-Newnam, who works with migraine patients, said the stimulation tricks the brain into relieving migraine pain.

"If you can mimic something that's like pain, that your body perceives as pain, even though this device isn't painful.... it can trigger the release of these natural chemicals that your body makes to relieve pain, almost like natural pain relievers," said Kling-Newnam.

Kerber, who's been using the device for about a year, said she controls the level of stimulation from her phone.

"I'm starting to feel the stimulation right now in my arm. I continue to increase that until it no longer feels comfortable," she said. "And then I dial it back just a little bit."

The device is used for 45 minutes either as a treatment during a migraine or every other day to prevent them.

"I think it's a really great drug-free, noninvasive option," said Kerber.

Some insurance companies don't cover the prescription device that can cost about $90 a month.

Kerber said for her, it's worth the price to be pain-free.

Doctors said the device doesn't work for everyone, but there are no serious side effects. And it's often used in conjunction with other treatments.