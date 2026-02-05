Philadelphia 76ers trade Eric Gordon to Memphis Grizzlies; sign Dominick Barlow to standard NBA contract

One day after sending second-year guard Jared McCain to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Philadelphia 76ers made another trade before Thursday's deadline. But it wasn't the impactful move fans, and even the team's franchise player, were hoping the team would make before a postseason push.

The Sixers traded veteran guard Eric Gordon to the Memphis Grizzlies for a second-round pick swap in the 2032 NBA draft and the draft rights of Justinian Jessup.

Gordon, 37, has only played in six games in the 2025-26 season and averaged 5.5 points. He spent the last two years of his 18-year NBA career in Philadelphia.

Jessup was the No. 51 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, but he's yet to come overseas. He's currently a member of Bayern Munich in the German Basketball Bundesliga.

Sixers sign Dominick Barlow to standard NBA contract

Before Thursday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers signed forward Dominick Barlow to a standard NBA contract.

Barlow was previously on a two-way contract, but now he'll be on the team's standard roster for the remainder of the season.

Barlow, who is in his fourth year in the NBA, has played crucial role for the Sixers this season. He's started in 33 of 40 games at power forward. He's averaging 8.4 points and 5.1 rebounds.

Earlier this week, Barlow had a double-double with a career-high 26 points and 16 rebounds in a 128-113 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Other Sixers moves

The Sixers added two players on 10-day NBA contracts Thursday.

Philadelphia signed center Charles Bassey and forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. to 10-day contracts.

Bassey's 10-day contract is his second with the team. He signed his first on Jan. 26. Bassey was selected by the Sixers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Before joining the Sixers, Baldwin was playing with the San Diego Clippers, the G League affiliate of the Clippers. He was averaging 21.6 points and shooting 53.2% from the field.