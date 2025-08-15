Nature Center of Cape May in New Jersey offers families a look at the diversity of marine life

New Jersey's Nature Center of Cape May offers families a look at the diversity of marine life

On the shore of the Cape May Harbor, kids are getting a first-hand encounter with the creatures lurking under the water.

During the summer, the Nature Center of Cape May runs a Harbor Safari, a flagship program that offers families the opportunity to learn about the ecology of our coastal waters and the diversity of local marine life.

"When a snail leaves to get a bigger shell, the little crabs take over the old shell," said Ralph, a volunteer who helps lead the program.

Participants will pull a 20-foot seine net through the harbor and drag it back onto the beach to inspect the different kinds of fish, crabs and other creatures that call Cape May home.

"Participants of all ages can help scoop up the critters and put them gently into some observation tanks, where we then learn more about them," said Emily Reed, the center's director.

Reed also took CBS News Philadelphia inside the Aquatic Lab, which houses a number of saltwater tanks filled with fish, sea urchins and horseshoe crabs. It's the next stop after the safari.

"So it's all local wildlife that can be found in our waters here in Cape May," Reed said.

The Nature Center has been open since 1992 and offers environmental education all year long.

In the nature nook, you can meet animal ambassadors like Tina the Box Turtle and Chili the Chinchilla. If you're feeling adventurous, you can climb to the third story of the center up into the observation tower, grab a pair of binoculars, and look out over the harbor.

It's the perfect spot for birdwatching and trying to spot an osprey catching a fish out of the water.

"Every once in a while, you might see a bald eagle come and try to steal that fish from the osprey, so bald eagles eat a variety of things," Reed said.

You can also look inside the observation beehive and try to find the queen bee or walk through the pollinator garden to spot monarch butterflies.

Debbie Olsyn participated in the Harbor Safari with her grandkids.

"A book can show you a lot and teach you a lot, but there's nothing better than having your hands right in there," Olsyn said.

It's a hands-on experience, and the Nature Center offers a variety of programs to help connect you with the environment.

It is free to visit daily, but the center does charge an affordable rate for the Harbor Safari. It's $12 for adults and $6 for kids.