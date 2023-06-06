Philly dog "Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" finalist in wacky pet name contest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog in Philadelphia is in the running for a pretty wacky award.

"Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" is a finalist in Nationwide Insurance's Wacky Pet Names contest.

The company hosts the contest every year to find the craziest names among its insured pets.

"Scooby Moo," a dog from New Jersey and "Birdie Sanders," a bird from New Jersey, are also in the running.

You can vote for our local pets in the Wacky Pet Names contest until June 9. Winners will be announced June 13.