Watch CBS News
Local News

"Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" finalist in wacky pet name contest

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philly dog "Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" finalist in wacky pet name contest
Philly dog "Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" finalist in wacky pet name contest 00:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A dog in Philadelphia is in the running for a pretty wacky award.

"Sir Arthur Cowvin Moo Moo The Great" is a finalist in Nationwide Insurance's Wacky Pet Names contest.

The company hosts the contest every year to find the craziest names among its insured pets.

"Scooby Moo," a dog from New Jersey and "Birdie Sanders," a bird from New Jersey, are also in the running. 

You can vote for our local pets in the Wacky Pet Names contest until June 9.  Winners will be announced June 13.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 5:49 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.