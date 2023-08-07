National emergency alert test set for October 2023

(CNN) -- In the fall, every consumer cellphone will be part of a nationwide emergency alert test. FEMA and the FCC have scheduled the drill for October 4 at 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

You can expect your cellphone to receive an alert that reads: "This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The test message may pop up in Spanish, depending on your settings.

FEMA and the FCC said they're coordinating with wireless providers, emergency managers and others to avoid confusion.

The reason for the test is to make sure all systems are prepared in case a national emergency needs to be sent out to the public.

It will be the second time that all cellular devices are tested.

Radios and televisions will also be tested that same day, and that test will last approximately one minute.