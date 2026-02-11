New exhibit debuting at National Constitution Center tells story of America's founding

As celebrations continue for America's 250th birthday, the National Constitution Center is set to open one of two new exhibits debuting in 2026 later this week.

"We just really want people to be inspired by our founding story," Sarah Winski, senior director of exhibits at the National Constitution Center, said.

"America's Founding" puts that story on display in a new interactive exhibit.

Elena Popchock, senior manager of exhibit content, gave CBS News Philadelphia a tour of the space.

"We've been working on this for two and a half years," Popchock said.

The first stop is the re-creation of Valley Forge during George Washington's encampment nearly 250 years ago.

Popchock noted more than a million artifacts — like a whistle, wine bottle seal and plate — were found during an archeological dig as the center was being built. Some of those artifacts are on display in the part of the gallery "Philadelphia 1787."

Before leaving, step inside James Madison's office and explore the creation of the Bill of Rights.

"It really is just a time for us to all celebrate together in these founding ideals, in these stories that unite us all together and to dig deeper into our history," Winski said.

"America's Founding" opens Friday and is a permanent exhibit at the National Constitution Center.