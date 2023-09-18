Watch CBS News
PA State Police holding free car seat safety checks during National Child Passenger Safety Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police are holding free car seat safety checks and installations in several locations during National Child Passenger Safety Week.

On Monday, state police will hold an event at Children of America Warminster on York Road. The event began at 7 a.m. Monday and will run until 5 p.m.

One of the safety checks will also take place in Chester County on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Avondale Fire Company.

State police has the full list of safety checks on its website.

