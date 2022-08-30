Watch CBS News
National Beach Day being celebrated Tuesday, Aug. 30

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS/CNN) -- Looking to beat the heat this Tuesday afternoon? It's the perfect day to head to the Jersey Shore and celebrate National Beach Day. 

National Beach Day is celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 30 annually across the country. 

It doesn't matter if your favorite spot is on a lake, river or oceanside, or if your ideal beach activity is something active like volleyball or more chill like enjoying a cold beverage and reading a book -- there are no rules on how to celebrate beach day. 

This is also a good reminder to keep our beaches clean and leave no trace after your day in the sun.

First published on August 30, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. CNN contributed to this report.

