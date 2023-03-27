3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Nashville grade school; shooter dead

Three students and three adults were shot and killed at a school in Nashville on Monday, officials confirmed. The suspected shooter, who officials identified as a female, was fatally shot by police.

Authorities have not released the names or ages of the victims or the shooter, who officials said was armed with "at least" two assault rifles and a handgun.

Officials responded to the shooting at Covenant School on Monday morning.

"An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr.," Nashville police said in a tweet. "The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead."

An active shooter event has taken place at Covenant School, Covenant Presbyterian Church, on Burton Hills Dr. The shooter was engaged by MNPD and is dead. Student reunification with parents is at Woodmont Baptist Church, 2100 Woodmont Blvd. pic.twitter.com/vO8p9cj3vx — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 27, 2023

Convent is a private Christian school in Nashville for preschool through 6th grade, CBS affiliate WTVF reported. Last year, the school ran an active shooter training program, the station reported.

Special agents at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were also involved in the response.

"At the request of District Attorney General Glenn Funk, TBI special agents and additional personnel are responding to the scene of this morning's school shooting in Green Hills," the agency tweeted. "As indicated by @MNPDNashville, there is no current threat to public safety."

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said he is "closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant" in the wake of the shooting, alongside state law enforcement and highway patrol officers.

"I am closely monitoring the tragic situation at Covenant, & the @TNDeptofSafety & @TNHighwayPatrol are assisting local law enforcement & first responders at the scene," the governor wrote on Twitter. "As we continue to respond, please join us in praying for the school, congregation & Nashville community."

In this image from video provided by Jozen Reodica, law enforcement officers lead children away from the scene of a shooting at The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., on March 27, 2023. Jozen Reodica / AP

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.