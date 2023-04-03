Nashville school shooter spent months planning deadly attack, police say

Nashville becomes latest city to be identified with gun violence

The assailant in last week's deadly shooting at a Nashville school planned the attack over "a period of months," police said Monday. Investigators made that determination after reviewing the shooter's writings, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Three 9-year-old children and three adults were killed during the attack at The Covenant School.

Authorities say police shot and killed the assailant, a former student they identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. The shooter fired 152 rounds during last week's rampage, police said Monday.

The shooter's writings were recovered from the shooter's vehicle in the school parking lot and the shooter's bedroom, police said. The writings are being reviewed by Nashville police and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit, police said.

Investigators still haven't established a motive for the shooting, police said.

Officers took down the assailant within 14 minutes of receiving the report of the school shooting, according to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. "Many lives" were saved by the quick response, he said on "CBS Mornings."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.