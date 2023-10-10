Philadelphia Eagles open 21-day practice window for LB Nakobe Dean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Eagles opened the 21-day practice window for starting linebacker Nakobe Dean on Tuesday.

Dean has been on injured reserve for the past four weeks after suffering a foot injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots.

Dean, a first-year starter, is eligible to return for this weekend's Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. If not, he could be activated over the next 21 days.

We've opened the 21-day practice window for LB Nakobe Dean. pic.twitter.com/scMXU3zFe1 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 10, 2023

In Dean's lone game this season, a 25-20 win over the Patriots, he recorded seven tackles.

With Dean sidelined, veterans Zach Cunningham and Nicholas Morrow have been getting the starts for the Birds at linebacker. The two have both had up-and-down performances since Dean's injury.

Morrow's best game of the season came during Week 4's 34-31 overtime victory over the Washington Commanders. He had 11 total tackles, including three sacks, and one forced fumble.

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai told reporters on Tuesday that he could still envision a role in the defense for Morrow once Dean returns. Morrow was signed to the active roster from the practice following Dean's injury.

"Really at all positions yes, we see roles for everybody," Desai said. "That's how we train our guys; they've all got to be ready. And there's so many different situations and so many different combinations of things that we can get to that the more talent, the better. The more decisions like that that we have to make the better it is for us."

Overall, Cunningham ranks second on the team with 33 total tackles, while Morrow has 21.

Dean, a third-round pick by the Eagles in the 2021 NFL draft, was wearing the green dot this season in his first year starting at linebacker after essentially only playing special teams last season.