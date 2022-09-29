Watch CBS News
Multiple juvenile petitions signed against teen involved in chaos in Havertown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple juvenile petitions, which are legal documents detailing facts about charges against a child, have been signed against one of the teens involved in the chaos in Havertown last weekend.

There's no word on what the exact charges are.

Officials say a group of teenagers created panic along Darby and Manoa Roads, attacking and beating victims.

Local businesses say the group has caused issues in their establishments.

The Haverford Police Department is continuing to work on the case.

CBS3 Staff
First published on September 29, 2022 / 6:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

