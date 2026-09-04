Dirt bike riders destroy Mullica Township, New Jersey, soccer field: "It's disgraceful"

A soccer field in Atlantic County, New Jersey, was left with deep ruts and damage, and police in Mullica Township said it was caused by a group of dirt bike riders who never should have been there.

Police believe the group deliberately damaged the field at the Mullica Township Recreational Complex and then drove away.

"To be honest, it's disgraceful in my opinion," said Eugene Bidondo, who reacted to the ruts and deep tire marks left behind on the field.

Mullica Township Police said it happened Thursday around 7 p.m. A group of five riders was seen tearing up the grass. Minutes later, they were captured on surveillance video passing the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department.

"When you have these people coming through and messing up the field, it's just sad to see what they would do," Bidondo said.

The recreational complex is home to the Mullica Township Soccer League. There are also baseball fields and a playground for children in the community.

"I think it's a shame because there's other places to ride off-road vehicles, ATVs and things of that nature," Bridget DiMarco said.

Police said the bikes are not street legal, and they shouldn't be on the road, let alone a soccer field. The riders are likely in their late teens or early 20s, and they believe they came here from outside the township, according to police.

"This is not the place for dirt bikes or motor bikes to be riding through," Bidondo said.

Investigators are now working to determine how much damage was done, and they're trying to identify those responsible to hold them accountable.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact Sgt. Lupinetti at the Mullica Township Police Department at (609) 561-7600 ext. 123 or by email at jlupinetti@mullicatownship.org.