Watch CBS News
Local News

MOVE bombing lawsuit filed against UPenn, Philadelphia

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Brother of MOVE bomb victims files lawsuit against UPenn, City of Philadelphia
Brother of MOVE bomb victims files lawsuit against UPenn, City of Philadelphia 00:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorneys for Lionell Dotson, the brother of 1985 MOVE bombing victims Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, have filed a lawsuit against the University Of Pennsylvania and The City Of Philadelphia. The lawsuit claims the university disposed of the remains after they were held for decades and used in classes without the family's knowledge or consent.

On May 13, 1985, the City Of Philadelphia dropped a bomb on the MOVE compound at Osage Avenue killing the Dotson sisters and nine others, all of whom were Black.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 7, 2022 / 1:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.