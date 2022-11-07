MOVE bombing lawsuit filed against UPenn, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Attorneys for Lionell Dotson, the brother of 1985 MOVE bombing victims Katricia and Zanetta Dotson, have filed a lawsuit against the University Of Pennsylvania and The City Of Philadelphia. The lawsuit claims the university disposed of the remains after they were held for decades and used in classes without the family's knowledge or consent.

On May 13, 1985, the City Of Philadelphia dropped a bomb on the MOVE compound at Osage Avenue killing the Dotson sisters and nine others, all of whom were Black.