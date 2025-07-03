Watch CBS News
4 people taken to hospital after ambulance crashes into home in Mount Holly, New Jersey

By
Tom Ignudo
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Tom Ignudo is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.
Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Four people were taken to the hospital after a private ambulance crashed into a home in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The crash happened at a home on Woodlane Road in Mount Holly just after 4 p.m.

ambulance-into-house-mt-holly-frame-420.jpg
Four people were taken to the hospital after a private ambulance crashed into a home in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Thursday. Scott Stewart

Burlington County dispatch said one person was on board the ambulance when it crashed into the home. That patient and three other people were taken to the hospital after the crash. 

According to Burlington County dispatch, the ambulance was involved in a crash with three other vehicles and then veered into the house. Nobody inside the home was injured, and the people evacuated the house safely. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

