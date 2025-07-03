4 people taken to hospital after ambulance crashes into home in Mount Holly, New Jersey

Four people were taken to the hospital after a private ambulance crashed into a home in Mount Holly, New Jersey, on Thursday.

The crash happened at a home on Woodlane Road in Mount Holly just after 4 p.m.

Burlington County dispatch said one person was on board the ambulance when it crashed into the home. That patient and three other people were taken to the hospital after the crash.

According to Burlington County dispatch, the ambulance was involved in a crash with three other vehicles and then veered into the house. Nobody inside the home was injured, and the people evacuated the house safely.

This is a developing story and will be updated.