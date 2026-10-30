Philadelphia man turns front yard of Mount Airy home into Halloween haunt

One man's home in Mount Airy is a Halloween nightmare in the best way possible.

His "Fright Night" display features monsters, animatronics and plenty of what the kids call "jump scares".

"This is Frankenstein, the Frankenstein experiment," said 55-year-old Tyrone Money, who lives out a child's dream every Halloween.

Starting in August, and with permission to expand into his neighbors' yards along Thouron and Wadsworth Avenues, Tyrone builds stations for more than two-dozen animatronics. The robots are all designed to give kids touring the Mount Airy display a scare.

He said, last year, he handed out 450 bags of candy.

"And if I can just scare one kid, as wrong as that may sound," he chuckled. "I know that it was worth all the time and energy and money invested in putting this out here."

And with Jason from "Friday the 13th" and several eight-foot monsters standing by, it's the parents' faces Tyrone said he looks forward to seeing most.

"That's better than the kids, because they remember like I remember."

His sister, Tina Money, says her brother has always had that creative streak, even as a child.

"Anything you can think of he created it – built go-carts -- all types of things," she smiled. "Always willing to help."

And now, all grown up, Tyrone is still finding ways to bring the fright and the fun to little ghosts and goblins.

"It's a joy," he said.

You can find all this ghoulish fun for yourself at Tyrone Money's house and his neighbors' at 8335 Thouron Ave.