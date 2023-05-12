Breast cancer survivor educating Black women on risks of disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman who is a survivor of triple-negative breast cancer is working to educate Black women about their risk of the deadly disease. And her participation in this year's Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is helping to raise awareness.

Erika Wimms is a grateful breast cancer survivor more than a decade after her diagnosis.

"I was 35 [and I] didn't know of a family history of breast cancer. [I] wasn't thinking about breast cancer," said Wimms. "My sons were young. They were 3 and 6. It was the furthest thing from my mind."

The active mother of two got the gut-wrenching diagnosis after a self-exam. And then something she never thought about became all she could think about.

"Most of it I don't remember because it was such a whirlwind and I was in surgery in two weeks," said Wimms. "It had already spread and it was a small mass, but it was triple-negative which is the most aggressive form of breast cancer especially for women of color."

After a whirlwind of surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy treatments Erika has remained cancer free. She now has a mission to educate and advocate for breast health which has led to her involvement with Komen.

"Towards the end of my chemo, I did my first walk. And we've walked every year since," said Wimms.

Erika has become a fierce advocate for educating Black women about their risk of the deadly disease.

"It kills us. This triple-negative breast cancer that I had is so aggressive. And if you don't act quickly, if you don't know your body, if you are not in tune with your breast health then you're in jeopardy," said Wimms.

Erika will be flanked by her family and team of supporters at this year's More Than Pink Walk hoping every step leads to a cure.

"Just to be around people who feel the importance that I feel about raising awareness for breast health [and] raising money for Komen. Doing everything we can so that we can eventually, one day, the hope is a cure," said Wimms.

Join CBS Philadelphia's Natasha Brown along with survivors and their loved ones for the More Than Pink Walk on Sunday, May 14 starting at 9:30 a.m. To register click here.