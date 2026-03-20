West Philadelphia Baptist church with ties to Underground Railroad celebrates 200 years of faith

A Philadelphia church rooted in history and known for its deep commitment to community is celebrating a major milestone.

Monumental Baptist Church is marking 200 years of service, a legacy that stretches back generations — long before emancipation and just decades after the nation's founding.

For nearly two centuries, the church has opened its doors week after week — adding up to more than 10,000 Sunday services, each one connecting the past to the present.

Inside the current church at 50th and Locust streets in West Philadelphia, the celebration is filled with praise and reflection.

"Can you believe that for 200 years this congregation has been praising the Lord?" said Rev. Dr. Jesse Wendell Mapson, the church's senior pastor.

Founded on March 24, 1826, Monumental Baptist Church stood through some of the most defining moments in American history—including the era of slavery.

Mapson says the church has always been more than a place of worship—it's been a place of action.

The church's history is preserved throughout the building, including a space dedicated to those who came before. Photographs dating back centuries line the walls, alongside original documents, and deeds from earlier locations.

Among the powerful stories are connections to the abolitionist movement.

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One leader, William Jackson, worked alongside Frederick Douglass. In one case, church members helped a man escape slavery after he was captured by slave catchers—disguising him and guiding him to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

It's just one example of how the church has long stood on the front lines of justice and service.

"We've always sought to address the issues that affect our people," Mapson said.

While the building may have changed over time, the mission has remained the same.

"Look where the Lord has brought us from—it's been a monumental journey," Mapson said.

As Monumental Baptist Church celebrates 200 years, the focus is not just on the past—but the future.

Reverend Mapson says the key to the church's longevity is investing in the next generation—making sure the legacy continues for years to come.