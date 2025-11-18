A new crisis center coming to Montgomery County will be the largest in Pennsylvania

A multi-million dollar crisis center is coming to Montgomery County. Officials are calling the space a "first-of-its-kind facility in Pennsylvania."

Leaders from around the commonwealth demoed walls Monday afternoon as the official groundbreaking on Montgomery County's Emergency Behavioral Health Crisis Center.

Officials said the $21 million project will be the largest crisis center in the state. The old office space in King of Prussia is expected to welcome thousands of adults and children every year for "emergency behavioral health and substance abuse care."

"When this center opens, it will fill a gap in our community that we felt for far too long – creating a more complete network of care," Jamila Winder, the vice chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, said.

Connections Health Solutions' Matt Miller added, "Anyone at any time, we'll never turn anyone away. This is a 'no wrong door,' so anyone can come in at any time, and we'll flex based on the community need."

The crisis center is expected to open next December. It'll then serve the community 24/7, 365 days a year.