Multiple people injured during Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township: police

Several people hurt after training exercise mishap at prison in Skippack Township

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple people were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township on Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police say. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

It's unclear what led up to the incident.

There's also no word on how many people were injured.

The FBI is leading the investigation.