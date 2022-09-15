Watch CBS News
Multiple people injured during Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township: police

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Several people hurt after training exercise mishap at prison in Skippack Township
Several people hurt after training exercise mishap at prison in Skippack Township 00:33

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Multiple people were injured during a Montgomery County Bomb Squad training exercise at SCI Phoenix in Skippack Township on Thursday morning, Pennsylvania State Police say. The incident happened just before 10 a.m.

The patients have been transported to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

It's unclear what led up to the incident. 

There's also no word on how many people were injured. 

The FBI is leading the investigation. 

CBS3 Staff
First published on September 15, 2022 / 11:48 AM

First published on September 15, 2022 / 11:48 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

