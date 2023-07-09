Montco History Pass gives free access to fun, educational activities in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- The Fourth of July is over, but your family can still enjoy a weekend with activities that are free, fun, and educational.

"[You can] see all the monuments, see where all the troops were encamped. It's a lot of fun," said Scott Bradley.

Bradley and his family decided to visit Valley Forge National Historical Park the day before the Fourth of July.

"You can hear the commands and the crack of the musket," said Adam Gresek, with Valley Forge National Historical Park. "If you ask politely, they'll let you touch the wool uniforms."

It's a chance to see the American Revolution come to life without breaking the bank.

"It is 100% free. It's part of your national park service. There is no fee entry," Gresek said.

Valley Forge is one of 17 places on what's called the "Montco History Passport." It offers free and low-cost admission to destinations all over Montgomery County.

Another place on the list is Pottsgrove Manor in Pottstown. It's the home of the founder of the city that dates back more than 250 years. When you go inside, you'll find a chest full of herbs used by the homeowner. You can even smell valerian root, which educator Ann Mummenthaler said smells like sweat socks.

Back at Valley Forge, visitor Jennifer Brenhuber is a kindergarten teacher at "The Malvern School." She said history lessons like these can really stick*, even for younger children.

"Kids learn best through play and through doing. So, if they are out there experiencing and holding the muskets and smelling it and feeling it, they're going to remember that and just keep learning about it," she said.

With the "Montco History Passport", you can redeem points to win prizes including a sticker, mug or tote bag!