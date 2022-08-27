Probable monkeypox case detected at Camden County summer camp, officials say

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Health officials in Camden County want people to be vigilant about monkeypox exposures after a summer camp became the latest site of a probable case.

Health officials say if this probable case is confirmed as monkeypox, it would be the first case detected in Camden County from a public place like a camp.

"It's highly unusual," Camden County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako said.

Nwako says his team is investigating to learn how a probable monkeypox case became connected to a summer camp.

"It's an exposure whereby the person doesn't have full contact to contact with the person with the case," Nwako said. "So, there's no rubbing of skin."

Instead, he says the infected individual may have simply touched an object or came in close proximity with an infected person.

"We are yet to determine that," Nwako said.

Officials have not revealed whether the infected person is a counselor or a camper.

Officials are also not releasing the name of the camp.

What is known is that many other monkeypox cases have been spread skin to skin through sexual contact, but the camp is a unique setting for a monkeypox case. It has multiple age groups and is small with fewer than 100 people.

"We have not had cases," Nwako said, "and it would be unique for us and also unique for New Jersey."

To lessen the spread of the disease, the CDC recommends people to avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox, wash their hands often with soap and water and do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox.

Meanwhile, parents who have kids at the camp were notified.

Now, officials are planning to hold a clinic at the camp.

"We will be able to offer vaccines on Monday to everybody," Nwako said.

The camp is still in session and has been sanitized after the monkeypox exposure.