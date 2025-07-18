Ocean City boardwalk favorite Monkey Bread in New Jersey celebrates 25 sweet years

If you've ever wandered Ocean City's iconic boardwalk and caught a whiff of warm cinnamon, chances are you're moments away from the legendary Monkey Bread.

"It's very unique," owner Laura Idell said. "It's like a pull-apart cinnamon bun."

With 16 flavors ranging from classic to bold — think s'mores, Nutella, maple bacon, and chocolate chip cookie dough — there's truly something for every sweet tooth.

Monkey Bread on 9th Street and the Boardwalk has been warming hearts (and tastebuds) since 2001, serving up their famous breads topped with buttercream icing and your choice of flavor.

CBS News Philadelphia

Whether you're stopping for breakfast or grabbing dessert, Idell said, "On the boardwalk, you're snacking all day, so you can't go wrong."

Idell began working at the shop during her high school and college summers, eventually taking the reins in 2011 after graduation at 22 years old.

Since then, she has expanded the menu to include fresh-baked banana breads, acai bowls, smoothies, and those now-famous boardwalk lemonades. Still, the original Monkey Bread remains the star attraction.

Even employees like Tess Samame admit the temptation is real.

"They come out of the oven and I'm looking at them," Samame said, "and I just know I can grab them with icing. It takes a lot of self-control."

And it's not just locals. Families from all over return every summer.

"We love to see families coming back every summer," Idell said. "This is their shore tradition."