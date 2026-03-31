Meet Monika Williams Shealey, who's blazing trails for women at Temple University

Monika Williams Shealey is no stranger to the field of education, bringing decades of experience to her new role as dean of the College of Education and Human Development at Temple University.

Not only is she bringing years of experience, but she's also making history as the first female dean in the department's history.

"It's interesting because on one hand you know it's exciting to be able to be in a position like this, and to be able to enact systemic change," Shealey said. "And on the other hand, in the field of education, where there's so many women, so many women leading, teaching historically, then I wonder, you know what took so long for a woman to be able to assume this position."

Shealey understands the gravity surrounding her historic position.

"I also know that when you walk into spaces, and you're the first," Shealey said, " there's a lot of expectation."

Shealey has walked into the position gracefully and on a mission, driven by her commitment to collaborate with the Philadelphia and Pennsylvania community as a whole.

She continues to step into so many rooms, where her interests in urban and special education are at the forefront.

"We have a vision. We want to provide an outstanding education to everyone," Shealey said. "That means we need excellent teachers, we need excellent leaders and practitioners. We also need our curriculum to be relevant. We need it to reflect the needs of the folks that we serve."

She's shattered the glass ceiling and passionately leads over 1,000 undergraduate students within Temple's education department.

Her advice to those students and young educators aspiring to follow in her footsteps.

"Follow your passion and dream big," Shealey said. "There's room for you even in the places where you don't see others that look like you. It's important that you're represented, your voice matters and there's work to do."