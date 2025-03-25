Man threw "Molotov cocktail," burned Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say

A Pennsylvania man used a "Molotov cocktail" to set fire to a store while people were inside earlier this month, authorities said.

Agustin Cisneros-Bedolla, of West Grove, allegedly went inside the Squire's Pantry store on Gap Newport Pike on March 1, the Chester County District Attorney's Office said.

After buying a lighter and gum, he left and quickly returned before demanding someone hand over the keys to a car parked outside the store.

"The Defendant was holding a Molotov cocktail — in this case, a glass bottle with a flammable fluid and a cloth sticking out of the top — and threatened to light it on fire," the DA's office said in a news release. "After he obtained a set of spare keys, the Defendant lit the cloth, threw the glass bottle in the direction of the employees, and fled. The store was quickly engulfed in flames."

He wasn't able to get into the vehicle using the spare keys, so he then attempted to carjack another person's vehicle, which had a passenger inside. When that was not successful, he fled the scene on foot.

In a news release, Pennsylvania State Police said no one was seriously injured in the fire.

State troopers interviewed witnesses in the neighborhood and learned that shortly before the incident, Cisneros-Bedolla was in possession of gas canisters.

The next day, " a member of the public" brought Cisneros-Bedolla to the state police Avondale barracks, and he was taken into custody.

He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, robbery, possession of weapons of mass destruction and other offenses. After an arraignment on March 2, a judge set a cash bail at $2,000,000. He waived a preliminary hearing on Friday.