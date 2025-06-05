Philadelphia nonprofit donates new suits to graduating seniors at MLK High School

Wednesday was a powerful day of encouragement and empowerment at Martin Luther King High School in Philadelphia.

The Men of Germantown, a local nonprofit, hosted its annual "Suit Up Initiative," a program designed to equip students with more than just clothing, but also confidence for the future.

Each participating student received a brand-new suit, tailored to help them feel prepared as they step into life after graduation.

Mentors, educators and volunteers walked the halls with the young men and women, offering guidance, affirmations and a strong show of community support. The day culminated in a moving scholarship presentation.

Sixteen graduating seniors were awarded $500 scholarships, giving them a financial boost as they prepare for college, trade programs, or career pursuits. Additionally, 10 students were named "Men Who Care" Ambassadors, each receiving a $100 award in recognition of their leadership, character and commitment to excellence.

Organizers say the goal is simple: to help students walk boldly into their next chapter — suited up, supported and seen.