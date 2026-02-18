Watch CBS News
MLK Drive in Philadelphia reopens following emergency repairs

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Philadelphia has reopened following the completion of emergency repairs, according to the city. 

The road closed to all traffic between Sweet Briar Drive near the Philadelphia Zoo and Eakins Oval by the Philadelphia Museum of Art last week. An emergency leak on a Girard Avenue drinking water main was identified, prompting the closure, according to the Philadelphia Water Department. 

Drinking water remained safe throughout the repairs, and no customers were affected, according to the water department.

