MLK Drive in Philadelphia closed today due to "emergency infrastructure maintenance"

By
Joe Brandt
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Philadelphia is closed Wednesday as crews make emergency repairs, according to the city.

The road closed to all traffic starting at 10 a.m. between Sweet Briar Drive near the Philadelphia Zoo and Eakins Oval by the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The closure will remain in place until further notice as the Philadelphia Water Department performs "emergency infrastructure maintenance supporting the drinking water system," a notice from the city said.

CBS News Philadelphia has reached out for more information. In the meantime, drivers can try Kelly Drive or I-76 as alternate routes.

