2026 MLB All-Star Game returns to Philadelphia tonight. Here are the rosters, how to watch and more.

For the first time in 30 years, the MLB All-Star Game returns to Philadelphia tonight.

Baseball's biggest stars will hit the diamond at Citizens Bank Park for the 96th Midsummer Classic, which caps off a summer of sporting events in the city for the nation's 250th anniversary.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.

What time is the 2026 MLB All-Star Game?

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will air on Fox at 8 p.m. Coverage begins at 7 p.m.

The gates at Citizens Bank Park will open at 5 p.m.

Signage for the 2026 MLB All Star game is shown against the Philadelphia skyline before the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels at Citizens Bank Park. Isaiah Vazquez / Getty Images

2026 MLB All-Star rosters

Here are the National League and American League rosters for the 2026 MLB All-Star Game:

National League starters

C: Drake Baldwin (ATL)

1B: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

2B: Ozzie Albies (ATL)

3B: Max Muncy (LAD)

SS: CJ Abrams (WSH)

OF: Brandon Marsh (PHI)

OF: Juan Soto (NYM)

OF: Andy Pages (LAD)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD) (Ohtani won't play in the All-Star Game because of an injury)

Reserves

C: William Contreras (MIL)

C: Hunter Goodman (COL)

INF: Luis Arraez (SF)

INF: Bryce Harper (PHI)

INF: Otto Lopez (MIA)

INF: Matt Olson (ATL)

INF: Sal Stewart (CIN)

OF: Corbin Carroll (AZ)

OF: Pete Crow-Armstrong (CHC)

OF: Jordan Walker (STL)

OF: James Wood (WSH)

DH: Kyle Schwarber (PHI)

DH: Iván Herrera (STL) +

Starting pitchers

RHP: Braxton Ashcraft (PIT) +

RHP: Chase Burns (CIN)

LHP: Jesús Luzardo (PHI) +

RHP: Max Meyer (MIA)

RHP: Jacob Misiorowski (MIL)

LHP: Eduardo Rodriguez (AZ)

LHP: Chris Sale (ATL)

LHP: Cristopher Sánchez (PHI)

RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT)

RHP: Logan Webb (SF)

RHP: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

LHP: Justin Wrobleski (LAD) +

LHP: Foster Griffin (WSH) +

Relief pitchers

RHP: Jhoan Duran (PHI)

RHP: Raisel Iglesias (ATL)

RHP: Mason Miller (SD)

RHP: Riley O'Brien (STL) +

American League starters

C: Shea Langeliers (ATH)

1B: Nick Kurtz (ATH) (Kurtz will miss All-Star Game due to an injury)

2B: Ernie Clement (TOR)

3B: Junior Caminero (TB)

SS: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

OF: Mike Trout (LAA)

OF: Byron Buxton (MIN)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Reserves

C: Dillon Dingler (DET)

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

INF: Travis Bazzana (CLE)

INF: Willson Contreras (BOS) +

INF: Kevin McGonigle (DET)

INF: Ben Rice (NYY)

INF: Miguel Vargas (CWS)

NF: Munetaka Murakami (CWS) +

OF: Randy Arozarena (SEA)

OF: Ceddanne Rafaela (BOS) +

OF: Tristan Peters (CWS) +

OF: Cody Bellinger (NYY)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

DH: Yandy Díaz (TB)

Starting pitchers

RHP: Dylan Cease (TOR)

LHP: Parker Messick (CLE)

RHP: Nick Martinez (TB) +

RHP: Drew Rasmussen (TB)

RHP: Joe Ryan (MIN)

RHP: Cam Schlittler (NYY)

LHP: Ranger Suarez (BOS)

RHP: Michael Wacha (KC)

Relief pitchers

RHP: Bryan Baker (TB)

LHP: Aroldis Chapman (BOS)

LHP: Jacob Latz (TEX)

RHP: Cade Smith (CLE)

RHP: Louis Varland (TOR)

Notes: Judge, Buxton and Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were elected to the game, but won't play. Detroit's Justin Verlander was named as a Commissioner's Legend Pick for the game, but he will not be active.

+ Named as a replacement

What happened in the last All-Star Game in Philadelphia?

Tonight will be Philadelphia's fifth time hosting the All-Star Game and the first since July 9, 1996.

Four of the previous five All-Star Games in Philadelphia have been hosted by the Phillies, while the Philadelphia Athletics hosted one in 1943.

In the last All-Star Game in 1996 at Veterans Stadium in South Philly, the NL defeated the AL 6-0 as Norristown native Mike Piazza went 2-for-3 with a home run and won MVP honors.

Los Angeles Dodgers' Mike Piazza accepts the Most Valuable Player trophy he won in leading the National League to a 6-0 victory over the American League in the 67th All-Star Game July 9, 1996, in Philadelphia. Piazza had a home run and a double, along with two runs batted in, in three at-bats. BRIAN BAHR/AFP via Getty Images

The game was also Ozzie Smith's last All-Star Game and his 15th appearance. The fans at the Vet gave Smith a standing ovation.

While the Philadelphia crowd gave Smith his flowers for a remarkable Hall of Fame career, they made sure to boo another player.

During player introductions, the crowd at Veterans Stadium gave Toronto Blue Jays' Joe Carter a Philadelphia welcome — they booed him.

Carter, who hit a walk-off home run to beat the Phillies in the 1993 World Series, embraced the booes and smiled, tipping his hat to the crowd.

Pennsylvania Lottery sponsoring free rides on SEPTA

The Pennsylvania Lottery will sponsor free rides home from the All-Star Game on July 14. Free rides start after the sixth inning and conclude at midnight.

Free rides only apply to the B Line (Broad Street Line) trains from NRG Station.

SEPTA is also adding six additional Sports Express trips before and after the All-Star Game, in addition to regularly scheduled B trains, and all Express service will continue to NRG Station.