Recovery mission underway on Delaware River after Philadelphia barber goes missing in the water

Marine crews are searching for a man who went missing in the Delaware River in Philadelphia on Friday morning.

The search is focused on a stretch of the river between North Delaware and Linden avenues.

Investigators say just after midnight, the man jumped from a boat and went into the water, but then disappeared and never came back up.

Friends identified the man as Carlos Manuel, saying he is a well-known barber in Philadelphia. Friends say he is in his early 30s and had been drinking before entering the river.

A recovery mission is underway on the Delaware River after Philadelphia barber Carlos Manuel (left) disappeared into the water at a large social gathering. Friends provided the photo of Manuel from social media. CBS News Philadelphia

Authorities believe this happened during a large social gathering on the water.

"He swam out of the boat with my other friend and the last word he told my friend [was] 'hey, I can't no more, I love you,'" a friend told CBS News Philadelphia. "That breaks my heart because the last word he said is I can't swim anymore and I love you."

Police have not yet confirmed the man's identity.