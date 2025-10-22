Watch CBS News
Local News

Missing 11-year-old boy with autism found, Washington Township Police say

By
Taleisha Newbill
Digital Content Producer, CBS Philadelphia
Taleisha Newbill is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Taleisha has previously worked at NBC affiliate WOWT and FOX 42/KPTM in Omaha, Nebraska. She covers breaking news, crime, entertainment and feel-good stories.
Read Full Bio
Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

An 11-year-old with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, the Washington Township Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said.

On social media, the police said the 11-year-old was found safe in Washington Township, and they thanked multiple police departments in the area.

"And to the many residents who shared information and stayed alert — thank you for your vigilance and compassion," police said in the post.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue