Missing 11-year-old boy with autism found, Washington Township Police say
An 11-year-old with autism who was reported missing has been found safe, the Washington Township Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey, said.
On social media, the police said the 11-year-old was found safe in Washington Township, and they thanked multiple police departments in the area.
"And to the many residents who shared information and stayed alert — thank you for your vigilance and compassion," police said in the post.