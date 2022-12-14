Missing New Jersey boaters en route to Florida found safe

CAPE MAY COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Two men who went missing last week on a sailboat traveling from New Jersey to Florida have been found safe, the United States Coast Guard said Tuesday night.

The Coast Guard said 76-year-old Joe Ditommasso and 64-year-old Kevin Hyde were found about 214 miles east of Delaware by the tanker vessel Silver Muna just after 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the Coast Guard, the Atrevida II sailboat they were in ran out of fuel and power.

Ditommasso and Hyde caught the attention of the tanker by waiving their arms and flag, the Coast Guard said.

U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic

They were traveling from Cape May to Marathon, Florida, when the USCG said they lost contact with family and friends on Dec. 3 after they left Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

The Coast Guard said the two were found on the Atrevida II along with a pet dog.

The two have no immediate health concerns.

The Coast Guard said Ditommasso and Hyde are aboard the Silver Muna, headed to New York. Once they arrive, they'll be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel and reunited with family.

Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, the spokesperson for the Coast Guard Atlantic Area, said in a statement they're "overjoyed with the outcome of the case and look forward to reuniting Mr. Hyde and Mr. Ditomasso with their family and friends."