Owner sought after emu found roaming around Newtown Township neighborhood

By Jessica MacAulay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is your emu on the loose? No, that wasn't the punchline to a corny joke, but a genuine question Newtown Township police are asking the local community.

Newtown Township police are searching for the owner of an emu they said was found wandering through the Bucks County neighborhood Thursday night. 

Authorities shared a photo of the missing-in-action emu roaming near a Newtown Township residence's garage.

⚠️ LOST ANIMAL ⚠️ Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive. If you know...

Posted by Newtown Township Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2024

The emu is said to have been spotted in the area of Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive, according to the department's post.

Officials are urging the owner to call the county's non-emergency number at (215-328-8524) so the bird can be returned to its rightful flock -- we mean family. 

Jessica MacAulay

Jessica MacAulay is a digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

