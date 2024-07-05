Owner sought after emu found roaming around Newtown Township neighborhood

Trump VP pick to be announced soon; Biden to ramp up "aggressive travel schedule" | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Is your emu on the loose? No, that wasn't the punchline to a corny joke, but a genuine question Newtown Township police are asking the local community.

Newtown Township police are searching for the owner of an emu they said was found wandering through the Bucks County neighborhood Thursday night.

Authorities shared a photo of the missing-in-action emu roaming near a Newtown Township residence's garage.

⚠️ LOST ANIMAL ⚠️ Patrol has encountered an Emu wandering in the area of Stoopville Road / Rosefield Drive. If you know... Posted by Newtown Township Police Department on Thursday, July 4, 2024

The emu is said to have been spotted in the area of Stoopville Road and Rosefield Drive, according to the department's post.

Officials are urging the owner to call the county's non-emergency number at (215-328-8524) so the bird can be returned to its rightful flock -- we mean family.