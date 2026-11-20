The work begins around Halloween, stringing thousands of lights on trees and poles. The good people on South 13th Street said they stopped counting.

Alex Du was in a lift, swapping out bad bulbs. He said the last three weeks have been perfect for decorating. The lights stretch from one side of this South Philly street to the other. There are 13 sets.

Mike Dellipriscoli tends to his home. This is his family's second holiday season living along what's called the Miracle on 13th Street.

"We have Charlie Brown Christmas scenes," Dellipriscoli said. "That's our theme. We did it last year. The only hard part is, I string steel wire so they don't walk away. Because this is South Philadelphia."

The Miracle on 13th Street opens the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Homeowners say that is the busiest night they have.

"I love it, I love it," Dellipriscoli said. "It's so much fun. For the month of December, it's crowded as all get out."

Like the bulbs, they also stopped counting the crowds. Instead, they count smiles among the twinkling lights.

The block-long display at 13th and Tasker streets runs through New Year's Day

"Looking at what we've been able to do makes us all feel good, makes them feel good," Dellipriscoli said. "It's a miracle of the Christmas season."