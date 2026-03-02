Minor charged with murder after shooting in Ocean County, New Jersey

A minor is facing a murder charge after a fatal shooting in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said Monday that a minor is accused of shooting another juvenile male in the back near Pearl Street on March 1.

Lakewood Township Police were called to the area around 8:15 p.m. Sunday after getting reports that shots were fired in the area. At the scene, they found one victim, who was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The prosecutor's office did not say how old the victim was or how he and the suspected shooter knew each other.

Officials said the shooting suspect is being detained at the Ocean County Juvenile Detention Center for murder and other weapons offenses.

Lakewood police asked that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information related to the case contact the department.