Watch CBS News
Crime

Trenton police find 14 guns, arrest 3 in Pa. gun store robbery

By Jasmine Payoute

/ CBS Philadelphia

Police find 14 stolen gun after juveniles crash car in Trenton
Police find 14 stolen guns after juveniles crash car in Trenton 01:44

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- Three juveniles were arrested overnight after police say they stole a car, burglarized a Bucks County gun store and fled across the river.

Now police are sorting through a collection of 14 guns -- 10 rifles and four handguns -- they say were stolen from the Lugerman store on Old Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township, Pennsylvania.

Investigators believe around 3 a.m. the suspects entered the store through a second-floor window and someone opened it from the inside.

The door handle at the store was broken as well.

After the alleged burglary, police tailed the suspects and followed them into Trenton, where the car crashed on Route 29. There was then a short foot pursuit before the suspects were arrested on Hanover Street.

gun-found-trenton-police-chase.jpg
Police pull a rifle out of the back of a vehicle that had guns stolen from a Bucks County gun store. CBS News philadelphia

Video showed Trenton officers pulling guns out of the back of the vehicle.

It wasn't immediately clear where the car was stolen from.

Two other people were in the car but fled the scene. Police are still searching for them.

Officials say other gun stores in the region have been targeted.

Jasmine Payoute
Jasmine-Payoute-web-headshot-1024x576-1.jpg

Jasmine Payoute joined CBS3 Eyewitness News as a reporter in June 2021.

First published on May 30, 2023 / 7:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.