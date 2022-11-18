Michelle Obama to visit Philadelphia to promote new book

Former first lady Michelle Obama brings book tour to Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is bringing her The Light We Carry Tour to Philadelphia on Friday night.

She will be at The Met -- the first stop on her six city tour, which is based on her newly-released book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming In Uncertain Times."

CBS Mornings co-anchor Gayle King will be hosting Friday night's event.

Mrs. Obama will have an encore appearance at The Met on Saturday.