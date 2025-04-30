Pennsylvania teacher accused of having sexual relationship with student, Chester County DA says

A Chester County high school teacher is facing charges after being accused of having a sexual relationship with a student, the district attorney said Wednesday.

The Chester County DA's office and Tredyffrin Township police announced that Michelle Mercogliano, 35, of Phoenixville, is facing multiple charges related to her relationship with a student attending Conestoga High School, where she was a special education teacher.

Mercogliano has not been arrested but is cooperating and arranging a time to turn herself in, officials said.

Mercogliano's charges include institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors, delivery of a controlled substance and others, according to the DA and police.

The criminal complaint alleges Mercogliano started a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old in February and provided the victim with medical marijuana about 15 times.

According to the criminal complaint, Mercogliano and the victim communicated via Snapchat and text message and met up multiple times. Mercogliano allegedly drove the victim to a dispensary and purchased medical marijuana for him, the complaint says.

Tredyffrin Township Police Chief Michael Beaty described Mercogliano's actions as "shocking and disturbing" in a news release.

Mercogliano is on leave from Tredyffrin/Easttown School District and does not have access to district property, Superintendent Richard Gusick said in a letter to the community.

The district is cooperating with the investigation, Gusick said.

Mercogliano started teaching at Conestoga High School in the fall, Gusick said. She previously worked as a teacher at Hillside Elementary from 2019 to 2024. Before that, she was a paraprofessional at Hillside and Valley Forge Elementary School from 2014 to 2018.

"We are deeply troubled by these allegations. The District remains committed to providing a safe and supportive school environment for all students," the letter says in part.

The superintendent said there is no indication that other students were involved, but anyone with information should contact Tredyffrin Township Police at 610-644-3221. Parents can contact their children's principals if they need support, the letter says.