Deadly stabbing of Upper Darby High School student was "unprovoked and heinous attack," prosecutors say

Prosecutors told a Delaware County jury Tuesday the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Upper Darby in 2023 was "an unprovoked and heinous attack."

Michael Garr, 15, was a sophomore at Upper Darby High School when he was allegedly stabbed to death by Mason Weh. The first-degree murder trial got underway Tuesday.

Tuesday's testimony in Media was emotional and sad as the 911 call of the stabbing was played.

On the 911 call, the man who came to Garr's aid could be heard saying: "Stay with me, buddy; I'm here with you, big guy."

"I was glad he wasn't by himself," said Ian Coughlan, who was the man who helped Garr.

"I'm just driving down the street, boy comes running up to my car in desperate need of help. I jumped out to try and help him. I did help him, but it didn't turn out the way I wanted it to," Coughlan said.

On April 21, 2023, Garr was walking up Bridge Street in Drexel Hill when police said Weh brutally attacked him, stabbing and slashing the 15-year-old 11 times.

Michael's father, mother and family members said they've waited a long time for this day.

"Three and a half years, and it's been hell," Garr's father, Michael, said.

In opening statements, Delaware County District Attorney Tanner Rouse showed the knife he said Weh used in the attack.

Rouse said traces of Garr's blood were found deep within the handle. He said video, a bloodstain and other clothing details led detectives to Weh.

Rouse told the jury in sum that it was a wrong place, wrong time encounter, saying Weh had: "No earthly connection to that kid."

Drexel Hill was left shaken after the stabbing, Rouse said.

"It's the kind of crime that we need to pretend doesn't happen," Rouse said.

Weh's lawyer asked the jury to listen to the evidence.

Meanwhile, memories of Michael Garr loomed large.

"Oh, he was a sweetheart, the best kid in the world," Susan Scharr said.

"More people like Michael in this world, we'd be better off, trust me," Michael Garr said of his son.

Hard as it is, Coughlan said, in a way he was glad he was there for Garr.

"He wasn't there by himself; I was at least there to comfort him on his way out," Coughlan said. "A good kid, whose life was cut short, you know?"

Testimony is expected to conclude by the end of the week.

Weh has pleaded not guilty. He spent most of the day in court speaking to himself, and the jury took notice.