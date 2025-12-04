Pennsylvania CBP officers seize nearly 7 pounds of meth bound for Netherlands

A package full of crystal methamphetamine addressed to the Netherlands was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Pennsylvania.

CPB said the parcel was moving through an international shipping service facility in Delaware County on Tuesday, Dec. 2, when an X-ray identified an issue with the package. Once opened, officers found several bags filled with a "cloudy crystalline substance," which tests determined was methamphetamine.

The drugs weighed nearly 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and had a street value in the United States of more than $240,000, according to CPB. Depending on its purity, the meth could be worth even more in the Netherlands, the agency said.

Crystal methamphetamine seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Delaware County CBP Photo/Handout

CPB didn't say if officers determined where the package was originally shipped from.

"Customs and Border Protection officers continue to work diligently to hold the line against the scourge of dangerous drugs along our nation's borders, and we will continue to intercept that illicit poison before it can harm our communities or hurt our friends overseas," said Cleatus P. Hunt, Jr., CBP's Area Port Director for the Area Port of Philadelphia.

Last year, the CPB said it seized an average of 1,571 pounds each day between air, land and sea entry points.