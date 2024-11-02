Piece of metal found in a candy bar after trick-or-treating in New Jersey neighborhood, police say

The Mansfield Township Police Department in New Jersey is urging parents, guardians, and people to check their Halloween candy after a report of a piece of metal found in a candy bar.

In a social post on Facebook Friday evening, Mansfield Township Police said they responded to the Mapleton neighborhood in Columbus, New Jersey, and a resident said her child went trick-or-treating in the community on Thursday.

"When the child was going through her candy, she noticed that there was a slit in the top of a Twix candy bar. In that candy bar was a long, thin, piece of metal," police said in the social post.

Mansfield Township Police seized the candy bar and said the incident will be under investigation by the Detective Bureau.

"If anyone knows or hears anything, please do not hesitate to report it to us," police said. "As a reminder, please check your candy and report anything suspicious."